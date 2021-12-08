City Council discusses future for Lubbock streets after bond election failure

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After the City of Lubbock’s $175 million street bond failed last month, City Council is trying to navigate the road ahead. City Manager Jarrett Atkinson says when a bond package like this is put before the voters and shot down, the City can’t fund the same projects by debt, like with Certificates of Obligation, for three years. The City can, however, put this project back before the voters in a May or November election. In the work session Tuesday, council members generated ideas for how to move forward, including the possibility that voters will get closer access to what a future package could look like.

“Problem doesn’t go away. You know, it got voted down, but the problem still exists,” District 1 Councilman Juan Chadis said.

The problem, according to City Council, is that some roads desperately need an upgrade in every district in town. Many council members blamed miscommunication for the bond package failure.

“I am shocked at some of the people that I visit with that didn’t fully understand what was up on the ballot and what could have been impacted,” District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale said.

One point of contention for voters, the $40 million that would have refurbished the bricks on Broadway. Councilman Chadis suggested separating the bond into multiple proposals.

“And then give the public that opportunity for them to decide. This, yes. This, no, or whichever. Or all yes, whichever the case may be,” Chadis said.

District 5 Councilman Randy Christian stated that the idea of territorialism or tribalism affected the November vote. District 6 Councilwoman Latrelle Joy doesn’t believe people should be able to pick and choose.

“In other words, well I want this for my district, but I don’t want that for them. Okay? That’s why, in my opinion, the best method is what we did. You put them in there together. Because as Ms. Patterson Harris says, we’re all in this together,” Joy said.

“I’ll just go ahead and throw it out there. I think one way to tackle that might be to find a group of citizens to help us look at it and then decide from there where we go,” Massengale said.

That idea was one other council members also got behind, forming a 15-member committee of citizens to do their own research and give input on what should be done.

“Something that we have now, that we did not have leading up to the election is time,” District 2 Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris said.

The longer it takes to find a solution, District 3 Councilman Jeff Griffith says the higher the cost.

“Because, when you attempt this again, the cost is going to change dramatically. There’s no doubt that the cost is going up, and that’s where unfortunately we missed the opportunity,” Griffith said.

No decisions were made in the work session Tuesday, as it was just the first conversation of many. For a street bond package to go on the May 2022 ballot, the council would have to act by February 18.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.