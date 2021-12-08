Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 injured in Southwest shooting overnight

The shooting happened just before midnight at the South Plains Apartments near 58th and the West Loop

Police say one man was shot, but his condition is unknown

Texas Attorney General confirms investigation into Read shooting

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, Ken Paxton’s office says is has received repeated inquiries about the investigation which has garnered national attention

Ken Paxton said his office has begun a criminal investigation, but will not comment any further to protect the integrity of the investigation

39th Annual U Can Share Fund Drive

The U Can Share Fund Drive continues all throughout the week

This year’s goal is to collect $250,000

