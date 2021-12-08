Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 injured in Southwest shooting overnight

Texas Attorney General confirms investigation into Read shooting

  • In a statement issued Tuesday morning, Ken Paxton’s office says is has received repeated inquiries about the investigation which has garnered national attention
  • Ken Paxton said his office has begun a criminal investigation, but will not comment any further to protect the integrity of the investigation
  • Read the full statement here: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton investigating Chad Read’s death

39th Annual U Can Share Fund Drive

The U Can Share Fund Drive continues all throughout the week

This year’s goal is to collect $250,000

Find more information and how to donate here: U Can Share 2021: Fighting hunger across the South Plains

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One serious injury and two minor injuries in a crash on I-27 northbound at Marsha Sharp Freeway.
Police identify 19-year-old who died in Monday morning crash
The couple lost their two dogs, Roxy and Ladybug, and their cat, Lucifer, in the fire.
Lubbock family starting over after apartment fire takes pets, belongings
Chad Read’s mother, children sue Kyle Carruth for gross negligence
cotton
Wilson farmers come together twice to complete fallen farmer’s harvest
A woman called and said her car -a black Ford Focus- had been shot at, with her in the vehicle.
Shots fired a block away from a supermarket

Latest News

Wayland Baptist University Lubbock campus to host 10th annual Christmas light show.
WBU Lubbock campus to host annual Christmas light show
Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left one person hurt.
1 injured in Southwest Lubbock shooting overnight
Two Lubbock men were killed in a crash in Hockley County Tuesday night.
2 people killed in Tuesday night Hockley County crash
A pedestrian was killed after she was struck Tuesday night in Garza County on U.S. 84, just six...
Pedestrian killed in Garza County crash
Help make this Christmas special for hundreds of children here on the South Plains by donating...
The ups and downs of late Autumn