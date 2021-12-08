Donations for UMC’s Annual Pediatric Cancer Patient Holiday Party

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Every Holiday season, University Medical Center throws a big party for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

This year, on Sunday, December 19, they will be celebrating with food, a photo booth, karaoke, arts and crafts, and spreading holiday cheer with a special performance from Ballet Lubbock’s The Nutcracker!

The guest of honor, Santa Clause will be there with gifts for patients and their siblings.

Of course, all of this wouldn’t be possible without the entire community coming together and gifting these families with a memorable experience to help them forget the hardships they are having to endure in the present time. UMC needs your help donating toys for this event by Friday, December 17th at the latest, to the UMC Foundation Office (3502 9th St).

For more information, you may call (806) 775-8250

These are some of the holiday party present wish lists:

INFANT & TODDLERS PRE-SCHOOL & SCHOOL-AGE TEENAGE ARTS & CRAFTS GAMES PARENTS Sensory toys Action figures Adult coloring books Bubble sets Bop It Gas gift cards Board books (English/Spanish) Baby dolls Bluetooth speakers Clay Connect Four Restaurant gift cards Building blocks Barbie dolls Baseball caps Foam art Uno Massage gift cards Education/musical toys Trains Brush, combs, and hair accessories Fuse beads Sorry Bath toys Disney Princess items Diaries and journals Individual Art Activity kits Candyland Fisher-Price brand toys Play-doh sets Fragrant bath products Jewelry art supplies Monopoly V-Tech brand toys Dramatic play clothes and accessories for boys and girls Gift cards from Bath & Body Works or similar Paint by Number Crafts Junior Editions of Games Infant rattles Fisher-Price brand toys Headphones Play-doh Trivia Games Teethers Fisher-Price little people Legos for 12 yr old or older Science projects Wood puzzles for toddlers of 25, 50,100, and 250 pieces Infant play mats Hot Wheels Makeup Wood and ceramic crafts Cranium Light-up toys I Spy books Nail polish Velvet posters Jenga Riders, push toys Lego kits of all sizes Model cars with glue (level 1 & 2) Trivia games Shape sorters Magna Doodles Nerf items Sound books (English and Spanish) Musical instruments Perfume & cologne sets Plastic animals and dinosaurs Photo albums and frames Pretend medical kits Remote control cars/helicopters Sound books (English and Spanish) Sports balls Brand new stuffed animals Paw Patrol toys STEM toys/science kits

