Donations for UMC’s Annual Pediatric Cancer Patient Holiday Party

Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Every Holiday season, University Medical Center throws a big party for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

This year, on Sunday, December 19, they will be celebrating with food, a photo booth, karaoke, arts and crafts, and spreading holiday cheer with a special performance from Ballet Lubbock’s The Nutcracker!

The guest of honor, Santa Clause will be there with gifts for patients and their siblings.

Of course, all of this wouldn’t be possible without the entire community coming together and gifting these families with a memorable experience to help them forget the hardships they are having to endure in the present time. UMC needs your help donating toys for this event by Friday, December 17th at the latest, to the UMC Foundation Office (3502 9th St).

For more information, you may call (806) 775-8250

These are some of the holiday party present wish lists:

INFANT & TODDLERSPRE-SCHOOL & SCHOOL-AGETEENAGEARTS & CRAFTSGAMESPARENTS
Sensory toysAction figuresAdult coloring booksBubble setsBop ItGas gift cards
Board books (English/Spanish)Baby dollsBluetooth speakersClayConnect FourRestaurant gift cards
Building blocksBarbie dollsBaseball capsFoam artUnoMassage gift cards
Education/musical toysTrainsBrush, combs, and hair accessoriesFuse beadsSorry
Bath toysDisney Princess itemsDiaries and journalsIndividual Art Activity kitsCandyland
Fisher-Price brand toysPlay-doh setsFragrant bath products Jewelry art suppliesMonopoly
V-Tech brand toysDramatic play clothes and accessories for boys and girlsGift cards from Bath & Body Works or similarPaint by Number CraftsJunior Editions of Games
Infant rattlesFisher-Price brand toysHeadphonesPlay-dohTrivia Games
TeethersFisher-Price little peopleLegos for 12 yr old or olderScience projectsWood puzzles for toddlers of 25, 50,100, and 250 pieces
Infant play matsHot WheelsMakeupWood and ceramic craftsCranium
Light-up toysI Spy booksNail polishVelvet postersJenga
Riders, push toysLego kits of all sizesModel cars with glue (level 1 & 2)Trivia games
Shape sortersMagna DoodlesNerf items
Sound books (English and Spanish)Musical instrumentsPerfume & cologne sets
Plastic animals and dinosaursPhoto albums and frames
Pretend medical kitsRemote control cars/helicopters
Sound books (English and Spanish)Sports balls
Brand new stuffed animals
Paw Patrol toys
STEM toys/science kits

