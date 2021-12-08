Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Frenship student arrested, charged with false alarm after rumor of potential threat

Frenship ISD logo
Frenship ISD logo(Frenship ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - A Frenship student has been arrested and charged with a state jail felony of false alarm for “knowingly spreading false information and perpetuating a rumor that caused fear and disrupted school.” This came after rumors were circulating Frenship High School and the Ninth Grade Center Wednesday morning about a potential threat.

The student was also removed from campus, according to school officials in an email to Frenship parents Wednesday afternoon.

The email explained the situation and added there could be additional arrests and disciplinary actions.

“We feel it is important to remind students that there can be serious disciplinary and criminal consequences for spreading rumors that cause fear and panic among our students, parents, and community,” the email read. “Safety of our students and staff is a top priority, and we take these incidents very seriously. We want to remind parents and students that it is important to immediately report any suspicious activity to administrators and to help our campuses by not spreading false information.”

The student was not identified by school officials.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lubbock men were killed in a crash in Hockley County Tuesday night.
2 people killed in Tuesday night Hockley County crash
Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left one person hurt.
1 injured in Southwest Lubbock shooting overnight
A woman called and said her car -a black Ford Focus- had been shot at, with her in the vehicle.
Shots fired a block away from a supermarket
A pedestrian was killed after she was struck Tuesday night in Garza County on U.S. 84, just six...
Pedestrian killed in Garza County crash
Earlier this evening, LPD received a call about a robbery at the Family Dollar on the 2600...
Robbery at Family Dollar

Latest News

48-year-old Gene Solis is in custody following a SWAT Standoff at the U.S. Army Reserve Center.
State, Feds indict suspect in 30-hour standoff on Thanksgiving at National Guard Armory
UMC hosts children's Christmas party for current, former cancer patients
Donations for UMC’s Annual Pediatric Cancer Patient Holiday Party
The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra is hoping to make your Christmas Merry & Bright.
Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Merry & Bright’ Saturday, Dec. 18
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents 'Merry & Bright'
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents 'Merry & Bright'