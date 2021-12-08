Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Drake

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Drake, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a little over a year pit bull who is full of that puppy energy. But he is a good listener.

Drake is a sweet dog and gets along well with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chloe

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One serious injury and two minor injuries in a crash on I-27 northbound at Marsha Sharp Freeway.
Police identify 19-year-old who died in Monday morning crash
The couple lost their two dogs, Roxy and Ladybug, and their cat, Lucifer, in the fire.
Lubbock family starting over after apartment fire takes pets, belongings
Chad Read’s mother, children sue Kyle Carruth for gross negligence
cotton
Wilson farmers come together twice to complete fallen farmer’s harvest
A woman called and said her car -a black Ford Focus- had been shot at, with her in the vehicle.
Shots fired a block away from a supermarket

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Drake
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Drake
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Chloe
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chloe
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Chloe
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Chloe
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Maze
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Maze