Light Up Idalou & Tour of Homes this Saturday

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday will be full of fun just down the road in Idalou.

It’s your chance to help support Idalou Meals on Wheels and enjoy holiday festivities put on by the Idalou Cotton Fest.

Come enjoy the non-profit’s Christmas Tour of Homes from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchases at City Hall, Isom-Foote Insurance or Driscoll Pharmacy for $15. Raffle tickets are for sale for $1. Tickets will also be available at each of the homes on the tour on the night of the event.

Support Idalou Meals on Wheels this Saturday by purchasing tickets to its Christmas Tour of Home and Light Up the Lights event!(KCBD)

Then from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. come see Santa at the Park! Enjoy hay rides around town (kids 10 and under must ride with an adult), cookies and hot cocoa, and live entertainment.

Support Idalou Meals on Wheels this Saturday by purchasing tickets to its Christmas Tour of Home and Light Up the Lights event!(KCBD)

