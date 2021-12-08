Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Merry & Bright’ Saturday, Dec. 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra is hoping to make your Christmas Merry & Bright.

The orchestra presents its performance ‘Merry & Bright’ coming up on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 at the Buddy Holly Hall.

This concert will include Christmas carols and classics that people have come to know and love. Including songs like “Oh Holy Night”, “Jingle Bells”, “Silent Night” and many others.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.