Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Merry & Bright’ Saturday, Dec. 18

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra is hoping to make your Christmas Merry & Bright.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra is hoping to make your Christmas Merry & Bright.

The orchestra presents its performance ‘Merry & Bright’ coming up on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 at the Buddy Holly Hall.

This concert will include Christmas carols and classics that people have come to know and love. Including songs like “Oh Holy Night”, “Jingle Bells”, “Silent Night” and many others.

