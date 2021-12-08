Oceans Healthcare Expands with New Lubbock Behavioral Health Hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Behavioral health provider Oceans Healthcare recently announced the expansion of its Texas Behavioral Health Services with the construction of a new hospital in Lubbock.

The company plans to open a 32-bed Oceans Behavioral Hospital Lubbock next fall. Oceans Behavioral Hospital Lubbock will provide inpatient and intensive outpatient treatment for adults and seniors. Highly trained clinical and support teams will care for patients managing depression, anxiety, behavioral disorders associated with early-stage Alzheimer’s or dementia, and other behavioral health issues.

Oceans anticipates hiring around 65 clinical and non-clinical positions to operate the new hospital.

“Texas ranks last in the nation for access to behavioral health care and we want to do everything in our power to improve that statistic,” said Stuart Archer, CEO of Oceans Healthcare. “We’re committed to expanding access to care and education across Texas. We are grateful for the opportunity now to share that commitment with the residents of Lubbock County and look forward to many years serving as a trusted health care resource.”

Local city officials joined members of the Oceans Healthcare leadership team at the planned hospital site on Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m., for an official groundbreaking ceremony. They were joined by Daryl Doise, EVP of Growth and Strategy for Oceans Healthcare, and Michael W. Arvin, EVP of Strategy and Development for New Era Partners.

The provider operates 11 hospitals and intensive outpatient programs in the state. Oceans Healthcare is a growing behavioral health provider focused on healing and long-term recovery. Founded in 2004, Oceans provides inpatient and outpatient treatment with a special focus on the unique physical and emotional needs of older adults. With 33 locations, including 23 inpatient hospital campuses across the Southeast, Oceans treated more than 18,000 individuals in 2020. The company consistently achieves industry-leading performance metrics on national quality and safety measurements, as determined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and The Joint Commission. It has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the past four consecutive years.

This project is supported by development partners Guide Architecture, New Era Partners, and Satterfield & Pontikes Construction, Inc.

