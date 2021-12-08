Overton Hotel to Unveil 10th Annual Gingerbread Display benefitting Texas Girls and Boys

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of Lubbock’s favorite holiday traditions returns to the Overton Hotel & Conference Center. This season marks the 10th consecutive year for the gingerbread display. This year’s theme is a holiday classic, The Nutcracker.

Lubbock’s Largest Gingerbread Display was officially unveiled on Tuesday, December 7th at 4:00 pm in the Overton Hotel Lobby. Open to the public, the display can be viewed from December 7th through December 31st.

Under the direction of Executive Chef Doug Noxon, the entire culinary team spent countless hours using hundreds of pounds of gingerbread, icing, and candies to complete the design. In fact, planning and designs for the display have been ongoing since late summer. Families of all ages are invited to see this sweet masterpiece and experience the magic of the grand castle.

The Overton Hotel is also the official mail stop for those very important Santa letters. They will be available in the lobby for kids to write and mail or kids are welcome to bring them from home. Those who visit may enjoy complimentary hot cider and photo ops with the gingerbread display daily.

The gingerbread project is very unique and reflects the hotel’s strong partnership with the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch.

Since the beginning, the holiday project has raised close to $30,000.

Texas Girls and Boys Ranch is a nonprofit, child care/foster care facility, adoption agency, and children’s shelter serving West Texas. All proceeds raised from the gingerbread display benefit the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch. Donations can be made at the Overton Hotel’s front desk by purchasing a $5 ornament or a donation of any amount.

