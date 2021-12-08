Red Raiders knock off #13 Tennessee in overtime

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A trip to the Big Apple produced a big win as Texas Tech topped #13 Tennessee 57-52 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.﻿

Texas Tech led 29-25 at the half. Tennessee struggled to go 10 minutes without a basket in the second half.

When they finally scored a three, it tied the game at 41.

The game went to overtime tied at 45.

Texas Tech made three straight buckets to open up a lead in the extra time.

The Volunteers were 6-39 shooting three-pointers.

Texas Tech was 4-24 from the three-point line.

Terrence Shannon Jr had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Kevin Obanor and Davion Warren both added 10 for Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders (7-1) are back in action next Tuesday hosting Arkansas State and then they face #5 Gonzaga on December 18th at Noon in Phoenix.

