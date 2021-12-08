Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Red Raiders knock off #13 Tennessee in overtime

Texas Tech led 29-25 at the half.
Texas Tech led 29-25 at the half.(Pete Christy)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A trip to the Big Apple produced a big win as Texas Tech topped #13 Tennessee 57-52 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.﻿

Texas Tech led 29-25 at the half. Tennessee struggled to go 10 minutes without a basket in the second half.

When they finally scored a three, it tied the game at 41.

The game went to overtime tied at 45.  

Texas Tech made three straight buckets to open up a lead in the extra time.

The Volunteers were 6-39 shooting three-pointers.

Texas Tech was 4-24 from the three-point line.

Terrence Shannon Jr had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Kevin Obanor and Davion Warren both added 10 for Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders (7-1) are back in action next Tuesday hosting Arkansas State and then they face #5 Gonzaga on December 18th at Noon in Phoenix.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One serious injury and two minor injuries in a crash on I-27 northbound at Marsha Sharp Freeway.
Police identify 19-year-old who died in Monday morning crash
Pete Christy talks to Mike Leach
Mike Leach looking forward to facing Texas Tech
Chad Read’s mother, children sue Kyle Carruth for gross negligence
48-year-old Gene Solis is in custody following a SWAT Standoff at the U.S. Army Reserve Center.
Lubbock man federally charged after 30+ hour standoff at Texas National Guard Armory
(AP)
2 hospitalized after crash near Shallowater

Latest News

Zach Kittley
Zach Kittley named offensive coordinator at Texas Tech
The End Zone, brought to you by Suddenlink and Wayland Baptist University.
End Zone playoff pairings for area teams
Pete Christy talks to Mike Leach
Mike Leach looking forward to facing Texas Tech
Source: KCBD Video
RAW VIDEO: Pete Christy asks Mike Leach about facing Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl