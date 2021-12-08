Local Listings
Robbery at Family Dollar

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Earlier this evening, LPD received a call about a robbery at the Family Dollar on the 2600 Block of Martin Luther King.

The call came in at 9:23 p.m.

The Family Dollar Employee described the suspect as a black male of about 5′8-5′10, approximately 40-45 years old, around 180 pounds. He was wearing a dark gray hoodie and black pants.

He is still at large.

