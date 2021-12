LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -At 9:55 this evening, LPD responded to a call a block away from the United Supermarkets on 50th Street.

A woman called and said her car -a black Ford Focus- had been shot at, with her in the vehicle.

As of the moment, officers still haven’t found the suspects.

Nobody has reported injuries.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.