Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

State, Feds indict suspect in 30-hour standoff on Thanksgiving at National Guard Armory

48-year-old Gene Solis is in custody following a SWAT Standoff at the U.S. Army Reserve Center.
48-year-old Gene Solis is in custody following a SWAT Standoff at the U.S. Army Reserve Center.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man accused of shooting at police during a 30-hour standoff over the Thanksgiving holiday has been indicted on state and federal charges.

A Lubbock County grand jury indicted 48-year-old Gene Solis on Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. A federal grand jury also indicted him on Wednesday on the charge of interstate threatening communication.

The police report shows on Wednesday evening before Thanksgiving, Solis told a Lubbock police officer over the phone he was going to kill his ex-wife. It is considered a federal crime because the call crossed state lines to servers in Florida.

At about 10:30 p.m. that night, Solis drove by his ex-wife’s residence, according to the Federal complaint. LPD officers attempted a traffic stop of Solis’s car and he drove away. LPD officers chased Solis, but the chase became too dangerous to the public, so LPD officers called off the pursuit and alerted area law enforcement.

The complaint also reveals at about 1:18 a.m. on November 25, 2021, Solis was spotted in Hale Center, and law enforcement again tried to conduct a traffic stop of Solis’s car. Solis again drove off, back towards Lubbock.

Solis hit a spike strip as he was driving towards the Texas National Guard Armory at 301 E. Regis Street and crashed in the Armory’s parking lot. Solis got out, fired some rounds from an AR-15-style rifle, and ran inside the Armory.

He surrendered more than 30 hours later, the day after Thanksgiving.

There were no injuries reported in the standoff. Court documents show Solis is a former member of the military.

A former member of the military sent law enforcement on multiple chases and kept them in a...
A former member of the military sent law enforcement on multiple chases and kept them in a standoff for more than 30 hours this Thanksgiving holiday weekend at the Armed Forces Guard Reserve Center.(KCBD Video)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lubbock men were killed in a crash in Hockley County Tuesday night.
2 people killed in Tuesday night Hockley County crash
Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left one person hurt.
1 injured in Southwest Lubbock shooting overnight
A woman called and said her car -a black Ford Focus- had been shot at, with her in the vehicle.
Shots fired a block away from a supermarket
A pedestrian was killed after she was struck Tuesday night in Garza County on U.S. 84, just six...
Pedestrian killed in Garza County crash
Earlier this evening, LPD received a call about a robbery at the Family Dollar on the 2600...
Robbery at Family Dollar

Latest News

Frenship ISD logo
Frenship student arrested, charged with false alarm after rumor of potential threat
UMC hosts children's Christmas party for current, former cancer patients
Donations for UMC’s Annual Pediatric Cancer Patient Holiday Party
The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra is hoping to make your Christmas Merry & Bright.
Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Merry & Bright’ Saturday, Dec. 18
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents 'Merry & Bright'
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents 'Merry & Bright'