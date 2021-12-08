Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

UK to ‘effectively’ boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no U.K. government minister will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott.

Johnson was asked in the House of Commons whether the U.K. will join the United States, Australia and Lithuania in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games.

He said he opposed boycotts involving athletes but that Britain would effectively be boycotting the Olympics diplomatically.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One serious injury and two minor injuries in a crash on I-27 northbound at Marsha Sharp Freeway.
Police identify 19-year-old who died in Monday morning crash
The couple lost their two dogs, Roxy and Ladybug, and their cat, Lucifer, in the fire.
Lubbock family starting over after apartment fire takes pets, belongings
Chad Read’s mother, children sue Kyle Carruth for gross negligence
cotton
Wilson farmers come together twice to complete fallen farmer’s harvest
A woman called and said her car -a black Ford Focus- had been shot at, with her in the vehicle.
Shots fired a block away from a supermarket

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left one person hurt.
1 injured in Southwest Lubbock shooting overnight
Brandi Adeleke pleaded guilty to both murder and child abuse for the brutal death of...
Family friend gets 30 years in prison for brutal killing of toddler
According to the NCEL, Scotty Thomas decided to take both prizes as lump-sum payments so he...
Man receives double the winnings after accidentally playing same numbers twice in lottery
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against omicron