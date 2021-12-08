The ups and downs of late Autumn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More warmth and more wind the next few afternoons. This time of year, a warm-up is typically followed by a cold front. The more of a warm-up, the stronger the cold front on the way.

This afternoon partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, with highs about 15 degrees above average for early December. (KCBD First Alert)

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy. Lubbock-area temperatures will peak about 15 degrees above average for early December. The light breeze this morning will increase to breezy this afternoon.

Our area won’t be as cold tonight with lows in the 40s for most of the viewing area. The night will be partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly.

Not as cold tonight, but chilly. Lows 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal averages. (KCBD First Alert)

Tomorrow will be even warmer, but also windy. Under a partly cloudy sky, highs mostly will be in the 70s. Winds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph, with stronger gusts, in the afternoon.

Friday will be our windiest day. Sustained wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph are possible. It will be another West Texas NO BURN DAY and low visibility in blowing dust is possible. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the 60s across the western and northern KCBD viewing area and 70s in the southeast.

Breezy today, windy tomorrow afternoon, even more wind Friday. These are NO BURN days with an elevated grassland fire danger. (KCBD First Alert)

A strong cold front will arrive late Friday or Friday night, resulting in a cold start to our weekend.

Lows Saturday morning may be the coldest of the season so far. Highs Saturday will be on the chilly side.

Check out all the details for the weekend in our 10-Day or Weekend forecasts here on our Weather Page or in our free KCBD Weather App.

An increase in wind and warmth before the arrival of a strong cold front late Friday. Our dry pattern continues through at least early next week. (KCBD First Alert)

The current dry pattern will continue into at least early next week.

Christmas is for Kids Campaign

You can help make this Christmas special for hundreds of children here on the South Plains. KCBD, Comet Cleaners, and Child Protective Services (CPS), are collecting gifts for children of all ages that are in the care of CPS. Drop off your unwrapped gift or gifts at any Comet Cleaners in Lubbock.

Toys are always great, but clothing items also are needed. Donations will be accepted through December 20.

