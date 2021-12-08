WBU Lubbock campus to host annual Christmas light show

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The tenth Annual ‘Christmas Festival’ Synchronized Light Show is on display from November 30 to January 4, 2022, at Wayland Baptist University’s Lubbock campus, 801 N. Quaker (N. Loop 289 and Quaker Ave.). The light show will start at 6 p.m. nightly and end at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows run from 6-11 p.m. Once on campus, visitors can tune to 88.7 FM and listen to the music while watching the spectacular light show. It is an 18-minute show programmed to 8 Christmas carols.

Vice President of External Campuses at Wayland, Dr. David Bishop, is excited for the public to see the new additions to the light show that is made available through a generous donation.

“We are deeply indebted to the Mary Mathis estate, which provided the initial funding for this effort,” Bishop said. “We would love to be able to extend this effort for years to come through the generosity of our donor partners.”

Dr. Bishop found inspiration for this show after viewing a similar production in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “We felt we should have a ‘tradition’ here at our campus and, fortunately, we had someone on our team who could get it done,” Bishop said. That “someone” was information systems administrator Dr. Joseph Marnell, who found an award-winning computer program and made it his own.

Marnell added to the show and picked the music. Bishop contributed to the project by designing two signs and building them with his campus team from scratch. Craig Robertson, with Texas Gutters, served as the original primary designer to help make this show possible. In addition, SPS Electric has been a considerable part of the last couple of years by donating labor to help add additional lights. Reflecting on the members of the community who made this light show possible, Marnell stated, “this has truly been a work of love.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.