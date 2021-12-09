Advice for drivers after series of head-on collisions in Lubbock, Hockley County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are dead after a wrong way collision in Hockley County last night.

This comes only weeks after an Andrews band bus was hit head-on near Midland, leaving both drivers dead, including the band director. Based on our coverage this year, two wrong way collisions occurred on U.S. 84 and two on U.S. 62. Lubbock County deputies arrested another driver for driving the wrong way and nearly hitting a deputy on U.S. 385.

Sergeant Johnny Bures with DPS said if you’re driving and see a car coming toward you, then it’s best to stay on your right.

“If we do someone have someone that’s traveling the wrong way, then they’re going to be in that lane. So the best thing to do is just travel on the right side of the road if you’re not passing. And if you encounter someone that’s traveling that way, call 911,” Bures said.

It is common to see wrong way drivers who are impaired for different reasons such as drinking with new medication, general drunk driving or driving tired.

