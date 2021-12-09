Local Listings
Amarillo man charged with threatening Jews, girlfriend charged with assaulting officers

Christopher Stephen Brown, 37, was arrested Wednesday, charged via criminal complaint with...
Christopher Stephen Brown, 37, was arrested Wednesday, charged via criminal complaint with interstate threatening communications.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man accused of threatening to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis is now facing federal charges.

The man’s girlfriend is also facing charges after authorities say she pointed a gun at federal agents during his arrest.

Federal agents arrested 37-year-old Christopher Stephen Brown on Wednesday for charges of interstate threatening communications.

His girlfriend, 28-year-old Rebakah Jones, was charged with assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon during arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, on December 2, Brown contacted Chabad Lubavitch, a Jewish organization, and threatened to kill members of a Jewish rabbinical court.

The message, which called for death to all Jews, also included a link to a video on Brown’s YouTube channel.

Two days later, Brown called the headquarters of the organization and left two voicemails stating he would “tear out” the rabbis’ eyes and tongues and kill ever rabbi he cold find. The following day, the complaint says he called again and threatened to blow the leaders heads off.

On December 8, law enforcement arrived at his apartment to arrest him. Brown refused to exit, so agents entered the apartment and tried to arrest him.

During the struggle, authorities say Jones locked arms with Brown and tried to pull him into the bedroom. Authorities say she pointed a gun at an FBI agent, who grabbed the gun to try to point it in a safe direction.

The pair was then arrested without injury.

If convicted, Brown faces up to five years in federal prison and Jones faces up to 20 years.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office, Amarillo Resident Agency and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation in partnership with the FBI’s New York Field Office and the New York Police Department.

Rebekah Jones, arrested for assault of a federal officer
Rebekah Jones, arrested for assault of a federal officer(Randall County Jail)

