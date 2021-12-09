Local Listings
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock police investigating death of a child

  • Police were called to the Comfort Inn & Suites near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Vicksburg in response to a 3-month-old child around 9 p.m. Wednesday night
  • EMS performed CPR, but they were unable to revive the child
  • Here’s what we know: LPD investigating death of 3-month-old child

Police arrest student after rumors of threat to school

Read’s widow to speak out

