Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

Lubbock police investigating death of a child

Police were called to the Comfort Inn & Suites near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Vicksburg in response to a 3-month-old child around 9 p.m. Wednesday night

EMS performed CPR, but they were unable to revive the child

Police arrest student after rumors of threat to school

A Frenship student was arrested after rumors of a threat at the district’s 9th grade center

Frenship said more arrests are possible as the investigation continues

Read’s widow to speak out

Attorney’s representing the family of Chad Read will hold a news conference today at the Lubbock County Courthouse

They plan to share more information about the investigation and the wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth

