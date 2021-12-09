Local Listings
Gusty winds, fire danger on Friday

Winds will be increasing on Friday to between 35-45 mph with gusts above 50 mph.
Winds will be increasing on Friday to between 35-45 mph with gusts above 50 mph.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our area is under a Fire Weather Watch on Friday due to the potential for wildfires across the South Plains and New Mexico.

Strong winds combined with low humidity, very dry conditions and mild temps will set the stage for potential wildfires.

Friday temperatures will be slightly lower, in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Much colder air will arrive with a strong cold front Friday night into Saturday. That will decrease the fire danger as temps fall to the 50s on Saturday afternoon.

Morning lows will fall to the low to mid 20s over the area and may be the coldest so far this season.

Sunday will bring more sunshine and warmer temps.

