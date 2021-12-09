Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Haven Animal Care Shelter Christmas events

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Every Saturday until Christmas, The Haven Animal Care Shelter will host its Christmas for the Animals: Donation Drive.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 4501 N. FM 1729 or at Merlin’s Pet Shop located at 2611 Boston Ave. Financial donations are also accepted via check of PayPal.

A wish list for the animals can be found on its website here: https://www.havenacs.org/

It’s happening! Every Saturday in December! Stay tuned for other special events. The big guy is coming to the Haven.

Posted by The Haven ACS Lubbock on Saturday, December 4, 2021

The non-profit will also host its Stockings and Santa Paws event Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Santa will not be there this year, but the shelter is still encouraging the public to attend the event and see the animals stockings on display!

Haven Animal Shelter Christmas Events
Haven Animal Shelter Christmas Events(KCBD)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frenship ISD logo
Frenship student arrested, charged with false alarm after rumor of potential threat
Two Lubbock men were killed in a crash in Hockley County Tuesday night.
2 people killed in Tuesday night Hockley County crash
LPD responded to a call at the Comfort Inn & Suites in 4927 Marsha Sharp Freeway for a report...
LPD investigating death of 3-month-old child
Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left one person hurt.
1 injured in Southwest Lubbock shooting overnight
A pedestrian was killed after she was struck Tuesday night in Garza County on U.S. 84, just six...
Pedestrian killed in Garza County crash

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Haven Animal Care Shelter Christmas events
Noon Notebook: Haven Animal Care Shelter Christmas events
Help make this Christmas special for hundreds of children here on the South Plains by donating...
The West Texas Wind Machine
Noon Notebook - 'Christmas is for Kids' Toy Drive
Noon Notebook - 'Christmas is for Kids' Toy Drive
The Hockley County Sheriff's Office and Lubbock SWAT are responding to a standoff situation at...
Hockley Co. Sheriff identifies wanted suspect in SWAT callout