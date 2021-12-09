Haven Animal Care Shelter Christmas events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Every Saturday until Christmas, The Haven Animal Care Shelter will host its Christmas for the Animals: Donation Drive.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 4501 N. FM 1729 or at Merlin’s Pet Shop located at 2611 Boston Ave. Financial donations are also accepted via check of PayPal.

A wish list for the animals can be found on its website here: https://www.havenacs.org/

It’s happening! Every Saturday in December! Stay tuned for other special events. The big guy is coming to the Haven. Posted by The Haven ACS Lubbock on Saturday, December 4, 2021

The non-profit will also host its Stockings and Santa Paws event Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Santa will not be there this year, but the shelter is still encouraging the public to attend the event and see the animals stockings on display!

Haven Animal Shelter Christmas Events (KCBD)

