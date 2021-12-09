KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Johnny

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Johnny, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull. Staff say he is super sweet and extremely shy. So he needs a family who will be patient with him as he learned to trust people.

Johnny gets along well with other dogs and would do well in a home with another dog. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

