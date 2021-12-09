Law enforcement responding to standoff in Hockley County

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a standoff situation at a home in Hockley County Thursday morning between Smyer and Reese.

The Hockley County Sheriff says it started around 3:00 a.m. when a man who was asked to leave the house near Highway 114 and Leon Road kept coming back and started threatening the family.

A DPS helicopter was requested by the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, but it is out of the area and not available. DPS does not have anyone on scene.

The Lubbock SWAT team was called to assist. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect has an active parole warrant out for him.

No additional details are available at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

