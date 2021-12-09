LCU will hold commencement ceremonies this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will host graduate commencement ceremonies on Friday, December 10 in the McDonald Moody Auditorium and undergraduate commencement ceremonies in the Rip Griffin Center on Saturday, December 11.

Dr. B Ward Lane will be the keynote speaker for the undergraduate commencement ceremony taking place on Saturday. Dr. Lane attended what was then Lubbock Christian College in the fall of 1960, graduating in 1962. He later attended Abilene Christian University for one year and was admitted to medical school after only three years of college. He attended the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School from 1963 to 1967 and completed his surgery residence in 1972. Dr. Lane then devoted two years in public health service at the Penitentiary Hospital in Atlanta until 1974.

Dr. Lane established his very successful peripheral vascular and general surgery practice in Dallas in 1974. He has taught surgery to medical students at Emory University, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Baylor University Medical Center.

He was also a pioneer in laparoscopic surgery. pushing forward the art of a small incision-style surgery. He is an expert in all aspects of abdominal surgery whether laparoscopic or open method. He has performed surgeries for esophageal reflux, gallbladder, colon, small intestine, spleen, pancreas, liver, adrenal glands, inguinal and abdominal wall hernias. He is also experienced in surgery for breast and thyroid conditions.

Outside of the hospital, Dr. Lane enjoys raising cattle on his family’s ranch in West Texas and writing children’s books about his West Texas childhood. He has also faithfully served on the LCU Board of Trustees since his appointment in 1986. In fact, the B. Ward Lane College of Professional Studies is named in his honor.

This year's graduate ceremony speaker is Dr. Sam Ayers, Director of Graduate Education in the LCU School of Education. A first-generation student, Ayers attended Trinity University in San Antonio where he earned a B.A. with double majors in elementary education and history and a minor in art, as well as a master's in school administration. He then moved to Lubbock, and while teaching for Lubbock ISD, he earned an Ed.D. at Texas Tech University in elementary education and educational administration.

He taught every grade from PreK to 5th grade, middle school, and high school principal. Dr. Ayers also served as Assistant Superintendent for Elementary and Associate Superintendent for Teaching and Learning in Lubbock ISD. He taught undergraduate and graduate education classes at LCU as an Adjunct Professor from 1990-2014 before joining the faculty full-time in August 2014.

Ayers has made numerous presentations at state and national conferences. He has written position pieces for educational journals, magazines, and newspapers. Dr. Ayers has also written over 15 biographies and informational books highlighting regional personalities and topics.

Both commencement ceremonies this weekend will be live-streamed at LCU.edu/live.

