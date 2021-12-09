Local Listings
Loop ISD evacuated due to bomb threat, ATF, bomb squad on scene

Loop ISD logo
Loop ISD logo(Loop ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOOP, Texas (KCBD) - Loop ISD was evacuated Thursday and parents were asked to pick up their children from school after a bomb threat was called in, according to an official with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The call happened around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

The Gaines County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, and the Seagraves Police Department responded first. The school building was cleared and the ATF and Texas Rangers were contacted.

Officials with DPS tell KCBD a bomb squad from Ector County arrived at the school and are currently investigating.

No other information is available at this time.

Loop is about an hour southwest of Lubbock, between Seagraves and Welch.

