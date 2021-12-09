Local Listings
LPD investigating death of 3-month-old child

LPD responded to a call at the Comfort Inn & Suites in 4927 Marsha Sharp Freeway for a report...
LPD responded to a call at the Comfort Inn & Suites in 4927 Marsha Sharp Freeway for a report of a death of a 3-month-old infant.(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD was dispatched to the Comfort Inn & Suites at 4927 Marsha Sharp Freeway on Wednesday night in response to the death of a 3-month-old child.

The call came in around 9 p.m.

EMS performed CPR but were unable to revive the child.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is now conducting a death investigation.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

