LPD investigating death of 3-month-old child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD was dispatched to the Comfort Inn & Suites at 4927 Marsha Sharp Freeway on Wednesday night in response to the death of a 3-month-old child.

The call came in around 9 p.m.

EMS performed CPR but were unable to revive the child.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is now conducting a death investigation.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.