LPD investigating death of 3-month-old child
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD was dispatched to the Comfort Inn & Suites at 4927 Marsha Sharp Freeway on Wednesday night in response to the death of a 3-month-old child.
The call came in around 9 p.m.
EMS performed CPR but were unable to revive the child.
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is now conducting a death investigation.
We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
