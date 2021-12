LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized after a crash in Southwest Lubbock.

Lubbock police responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 8:00 a.m. near 103rd Street and Rochester Ave. Police say the driver was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The Major Crash Unit is currently on the scene of a single-vehicle motorcycle collision in the 7000 block of 103rd Street. The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to UMC. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) December 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.