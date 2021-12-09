Mobile home burned in fire East of Lubbock Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mobile trailer just east of Lubbock was burned down in a fire Thursday morning.

The Roosevelt Volunteer Fire Department responded to the structure fire around 8:00 a.m. near East FM 40 and Quetzel Ave. The home was not occupied, according to the fire department.

Crews were able to contain the fire around 10:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

