Mobile home burned in fire East of Lubbock Thursday morning
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mobile trailer just east of Lubbock was burned down in a fire Thursday morning.
The Roosevelt Volunteer Fire Department responded to the structure fire around 8:00 a.m. near East FM 40 and Quetzel Ave. The home was not occupied, according to the fire department.
Crews were able to contain the fire around 10:00 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
