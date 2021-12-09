Santa Cops are coming to town

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -On Saturday, December 11, local law enforcement professionals will take the role of Santa for the day.

Members of the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office, and children from Big Brothers Big Sisters will enjoy a day of shopping, friendship, and fun holiday festivities.

Santa Cops is a volunteer-based initiative that has been a Lubbock Christmas tradition for over a decade.

The project aims to meet the needs and Christmas wishes of local children.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the largest one-to-one youth mentoring organization. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock has been serving Lubbock and the South Plains area since 1970 and is a Lubbock United Way Community Partner.

For more information about the work done by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock, you may click this link.

