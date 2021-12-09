Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s ‘Athlete of the Year’

The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.
The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.(Time Magazine, LLC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Time Magazine has named Simone Biles as “Athlete of the Year.”

The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.

At the time, Biles said she had “the twisties,” a block where her mind and body weren’t in sync during her routine.

The 24-year-old cheered on her team from the sidelines instead of risking injury.

She still ended the Olympics with two medals, a team silver and a bronze in balance beam.

This year, Biles also spoke out about being sexually abused by former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Other athletes say her decision to discuss her challenges openly showed the world that athletes are humans, too.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frenship ISD logo
Frenship student arrested, charged with false alarm after rumor of potential threat
Two Lubbock men were killed in a crash in Hockley County Tuesday night.
2 people killed in Tuesday night Hockley County crash
LPD responded to a call at the Comfort Inn & Suites in 4927 Marsha Sharp Freeway for a report...
LPD investigating death of 3-month-old child
Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left one person hurt.
1 injured in Southwest Lubbock shooting overnight
A pedestrian was killed after she was struck Tuesday night in Garza County on U.S. 84, just six...
Pedestrian killed in Garza County crash

Latest News

Alayna Albrecht-Payton, who was Wright's girlfriend, testified on the aftermath of Wright's...
GRAPHIC: Girlfriend: Daunte Wright was ‘just gasping’ after shooting
FILE - Richard Bensinger, left, who is advising unionization efforts, along with baristas Casey...
Starbucks workers vote to unionize in Buffalo, N.Y.
The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit
On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for 16- and...
US expands Pfizer COVID boosters, opens extra dose to age 16
Haven Animal Shelter Christmas Events
Haven Animal Care Shelter Christmas events