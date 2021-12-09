Texas Tech names Tim DeRuyter as new defensive coordinator

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Tim DeRuyter, one of the top defensive minds in college football and a former head coach at Fresno State, has been named Texas Tech’s new defensive coordinator, head coach Joey McGuire announced Thursday morning.

DeRuyter arrives in Lubbock having served as a defensive coordinator or a head coach in each of the past 20 seasons, including each of the past five years in the Pac-12 where he led the defenses for California (2017-20) and Oregon (2021). Prior to that, he was the head coach at Fresno State for four-plus seasons, leading the Bulldogs to two Mountain West titles.

“The priority for me upon accepting this position was to find a veteran, accomplished defensive coordinator, and we did just that with Tim DeRuyter,” McGuire said. “Coach DeRuyter is well-respected throughout college football for the tenacity and aggressive style his defenses are known for. We are excited to welcome him and his wife Kara to Lubbock.”

Oregon is ranked No. 14 in the final College Football Playoff poll after finishing 10-3 this season with an appearance in the Pac-12 Championship game. The Ducks, who will play in the Valero Alamo Bowl, boast one of the nation’s most opportunistic defenses as Oregon currently ranks fourth in the FBS with 17 interceptions and 18th nationally with 22 total takeaways.

During his four seasons at Cal, DeRuyter took a defense that allowed 42.6 points per game in the season prior to his arrival and immediately cut that in half by his second year. Cal ranked 22nd nationally in 2018 for scoring defense and No. 33 in 2019 after surrendering 20.4 and 21.9 points per game. The Golden Bears followed that by only giving up 26.5 points per game during his final season in 2020.

Cal held 20 of its last 24 opponents under DeRuyter to 24 points or less en route to a pair of postseason appearances at the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl and the 2019 Redbox Bowl. It marked the first time Cal had been to bowls in consecutive seasons since the 2008-09 campaigns. DeRuyter had 20 of his players earn All-Pac-12 honors during his tenure with five Golden Bears ultimately hearing their name called during the NFL Draft.

DeRuyter moved back to his roots as a defensive coordinator following four-plus seasons at Fresno State where he compiled a 30-30 overall record. He led the Bulldogs to back-to-back Mountain West Conference titles in 2012 and 2013, marking Fresno State’s first conference crown since the 1999 season. It was the first time the Bulldogs had claimed consecutive conference championships since the 1992 and 1993 campaigns.

His work with the Bulldogs was impressive early as he took over a 4-9 team from the season before and improved Fresno State to 20-6 overall and 14-2 in Mountain West play over that two-year stretch. Fresno State closed the 2013 season – his second in charge of the program – at 11-2 overall, matching the school record for most wins in a season.

The Bulldogs boasted one of the top quarterbacks in college football under DeRuyter as Derek Carr earned All-America honors in 2012 and 2013 and was named the MWC Offensive Player of the Year following those two seasons. He and wide receiver Davante Adams were two of six Bulldogs selected in the NFL Draft under DeRuyter as they were second round picks in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

DeRuyter earned the Fresno State job following a pair of successful seasons as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Texas A&M. The Aggies were a combined 16-10 during those two seasons with appearances in the Cotton Bowl (2010) and the Meineke Car Care Bowl. DeRuyter was tabbed the interim head coach for Texas A&M’s win over Northwestern in the Meineke Car Care Bowl.

Future NFL great Von Miller flourished under DeRuyter’s direction with the Aggies, claiming the prestigious Butkus Award in 2010 for the nation’s top linebacker. Miller garnered first team All-America honors for the second time in his career that season before eventually being selected No. 2 overall the next spring by the Denver Broncos during the 2011 NFL Draft.

Even with the departure of Miller the next season, the Aggies featured one of the nation’s best front sevens after leading the country with 51 sacks (3.92 per game). Texas A&M also ranked third in the FBS with 8.0 tackles for loss per game as part of a defense that was 12th nationally in rushing defense, giving up only 101.9 yards per game.

Texas A&M was one of eight stops as a defensive coordinator for DeRuyter, who has also served in a similar role at Air Force (2007-09), Nevada (2005-06), Ohio (1995-98, 2002-04) and Navy (1999-00). Over his illustrious career, he has coached in 17 bowl games and had 15 NFL Draft selection, four conference player of the year honorees and four consensus All-Americans. He has been part of six conference championship programs as well.

DeRuyter earned his bachelor’s degree in management from the Air Force Academy in 1985 and added a MBA in market strategy from Regis University in 1992. He spent two years in private business before returning to coaching in 1994.

DeRuyter started his coaching career as a graduate assistant under Fisher DeBerry, a College Football Hall of Fame coach, at Air Force in 1985. He spent the 1989-92 seasons as a defensive assistant on the Air Force staff while completing his seven and a half years of active military duty following graduation from the academy.

DeRuyter and his wife, Kara, have a son, Jake, and a daughter, Christina, graduates of Air Force and Texas A&M, respectively. Christina DeRuyter is a former Texas Tech staff member, herself, as she was the Director of On-Campus Recruiting from 2019-20. She currently serves in the same capacity at Michigan.

TIM DERUYTER COACHING HISTORY

2021 – Oregon Defensive Coordinator (Outside Linebackers)

2020 – Cal Co-Defensive Coordinator/Associate Head Coach (Outside Linebackers)

2018-19 – Cal Defensive Coordinator (Outside Linebackers)

2017 – Cal Defensive Coordinator (Inside Linebackers)

2012-16 – Fresno State Head Coach

2010-11 – Texas A&M Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach

2008-09 – Air Force Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach

2007 – Air Force Defensive Coordinator (Safeties)

2005-06 – Nevada Co-Defensive Coordinator (Safeties)

2002-04 – Ohio Defensive Coordinator (Defensive Backs)

2001 – Navy Assistant Coach (Defensive Backs)

1999-00 – Navy Defensive Coordinator

1995-98 – Ohio Defensive Coordinator (Defensive Backs)

1991-92 – Air Force Secondary Assistant

1990 – Air Force Outside Linebackers Assistant

1989 – Air Force Inside Linebackers Assistant

1985 – Air Force Defensive Graduate Assistant

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics.