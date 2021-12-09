Tom Brummett to Announce Candidacy for Lubbock County Court at Law No. Two

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Tom Brummett will announce his candidacy for the Lubbock County Court at Law No. Two on Thursday, December 9th at 11:00 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Court on the fifth floor of the Lubbock County Courthouse.

“After 19 years of serving the people of West Texas, I want to expand that role and meet the needs of our community in a different way,” Brummett explained.

Tom was born in Lubbock, graduated from Texas Tech and received his law degree from Indiana University. He has worked as an assistant district attorney under the last three administrations.

“Everything in our society is built on respect for the rule of law,” he explains, “if people don’t have faith the court is there to ensure our founding principles are strictly followed and the rules faithfully enforced, regardless of personal feelings, then we can’t ask them to respect any of our institutions or traditions or truly believe our government serves the people.”

Lubbock County Court at Law No. Two covers all of Lubbock County, and is one of two courts that preside primarily over misdemeanor criminal cases. The bench is currently held by Judge Drue Farmer, who is not running for re-election.