Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Lubbock-Cooper vs. South Oak Cliff in State Semifinals

WATCH LIVE: Lubbock-Cooper vs. South Oak Cliff in State Semifinals
WATCH LIVE: Lubbock-Cooper vs. South Oak Cliff in State Semifinals(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper dominated Wichita Falls Rider last Friday night, winning 22-0 in their State Quarterfinal game, pushing them into the state semifinals to face South Oak Cliff.

The Pirates, who are 13-1, now face the Dallas team, also 13-1, at 7:30 p.m., Friday night at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.

KCBD in conjunction with FOX34 Sports will broadcast the game live from Abilene Friday at 7:30 p.m. Veteran sportscaster Paul Alexander will handle play-by-play duties for the broadcast that will air on FOX34 News Now.

FOX34 News Now is antenna channel 32.1/34.2, Suddenlink 9, UVerse 1032, Dish 32, and on cable systems across the South Plains.

The game will also be streamed on KCBD.com, the KCBD News app, and Fox34.com, or wherever you stream KCBD News.

The other two teams in the semifinals are Crosby and Liberty Hill. That game is at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Bryan at the Merrill Green Stadium. Crosby, 12-2, is near Houston. Liberty Hill, 12-2, is near Austin.

The winners of the games will face-off in the State Championship game on December 18 at 11 a.m. The location of that game has not been announced.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frenship ISD logo
Frenship student arrested, charged with false alarm after rumor of potential threat
LPD responded to a call at the Comfort Inn & Suites in 4927 Marsha Sharp Freeway for a report...
LPD investigating death of 3-month-old child
Two Lubbock men were killed in a crash in Hockley County Tuesday night.
2 people killed in Tuesday night Hockley County crash
Jennifer Read and her attorney Tony Buzbee hold a news conference on Dec. 9, 2021.
WATCH: Attorney for Chad Read’s widow holds news conference
Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left one person hurt.
1 injured in Southwest Lubbock shooting overnight

Latest News

The End Zone, brought to you by Suddenlink and Wayland Baptist University.
End Zone playoff pairings for area teams
In their State Semifinals matchup of the playoffs against Klondike, the Matadors beat the...
End Zone Team of the Week: Motley County Matadors
Andrews band Christmas parade
Andrews Band Christmas Parade
Source: KCBD Video
FULL VIDEO: State Championship quarterfinals Lubbock-Cooper vs Wichita Falls Rider