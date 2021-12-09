WATCH LIVE: Lubbock-Cooper vs. South Oak Cliff in State Semifinals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper dominated Wichita Falls Rider last Friday night, winning 22-0 in their State Quarterfinal game, pushing them into the state semifinals to face South Oak Cliff.

The Pirates, who are 13-1, now face the Dallas team, also 13-1, at 7:30 p.m., Friday night at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.

KCBD in conjunction with FOX34 Sports will broadcast the game live from Abilene Friday at 7:30 p.m. Veteran sportscaster Paul Alexander will handle play-by-play duties for the broadcast that will air on FOX34 News Now.

FOX34 News Now is antenna channel 32.1/34.2, Suddenlink 9, UVerse 1032, Dish 32, and on cable systems across the South Plains.

The game will also be streamed on KCBD.com, the KCBD News app, and Fox34.com, or wherever you stream KCBD News.

The other two teams in the semifinals are Crosby and Liberty Hill. That game is at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Bryan at the Merrill Green Stadium. Crosby, 12-2, is near Houston. Liberty Hill, 12-2, is near Austin.

The winners of the games will face-off in the State Championship game on December 18 at 11 a.m. The location of that game has not been announced.

