The West Texas Wind Machine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today will be warmer than yesterday but also windier. Tomorrow won’t be quite as warm, but it will be the windiest day in quite some time.

In addition to windy, today will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will peak 15 or more degrees above average for the time of year.

The wind will ramp up from breezy early this morning to windy this afternoon. Much of the area will experience winds, at least for a time, of 20 to 30 mph. Stronger gusts are likely.

In case, somehow, you have missed it... in West Texas, any windy day is a NO BURN DAY.

Once again, temperatures tonight will be mild for the season. Friday morning lows will range from the mid-40s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the mid-50s in the southeast. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly, tonight.

Tomorrow will be our windiest day in some time. Sustained wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph, with stronger gusts, are possible. Low visibility in blowing dust is possible. It will be another West Texas NO BURN DAY.

Friday afternoon temperatures will peak in the 60s across the western and northern KCBD viewing area and 70s in the southeast.

A strong cold front will arrive late Friday or Friday night, resulting in a cold start to our weekend.

Lows Saturday morning may be the coldest of the season so far. The lowest temperature this season to date (recorded at the Lubbock airport) is 28° (two occasions in November).

Highs Saturday will be on the chilly side.

The current dry pattern will continue into at least early next week.

Lubbock Climatology

71° was the high temperature at the Lubbock Airport yesterday. For the date, that’s 15 degrees above the average and seven degrees below the record high (recorded in 1970).

48° was the low temperature at the Lubbock Airport this morning. For the date, that’s 19 degrees above the average and 43 degrees above the record low (in 1978).

Sunset today is at 5:39 PM. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:41 AM. Sunset tomorrow is at 5:39 PM. These sunsets are the earliest of the year.

