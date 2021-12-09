Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

You’re invited to the Cardinal Holiday 2021

Cardinal Holiday
Cardinal Holiday(The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -This Saturday, December 11th, the Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation will be hosting its annual Cardinal Holiday at the Legacy Event Center.

A professional photographer will be available to take pictures, while Daniel Tiger greets the children. Dunkin Doughnuts, Fuzzy Taco’s, and Chuy’s are a few of the sponsors who will be donating products. Holland Gardens also donated two trees that were decorated by Ann Holland. These will be raffled at an online auction and be featured in the picture with Santa.

There will be a hot chocolate bar with assorted toppings and flavors.

Children will receive a personalized and official “nice list” certificate signed by Santa as well as special stationery and a pencil to write him a letter.

For the event, please use the South Doors. Tickets are being sold at $5 apiece. Donations of new, unwrapped books or canned food are appreciated, but not required.

For more information, you may call (806) 993-4040 or email croper@esc7.net.

Everyone is eagerly awaiting Santa Claus from the North Pole. He will be joining the fun and visiting with his favorite families in Lubbock.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frenship ISD logo
Frenship student arrested, charged with false alarm after rumor of potential threat
LPD responded to a call at the Comfort Inn & Suites in 4927 Marsha Sharp Freeway for a report...
LPD investigating death of 3-month-old child
Two Lubbock men were killed in a crash in Hockley County Tuesday night.
2 people killed in Tuesday night Hockley County crash
Jennifer Read and her attorney Tony Buzbee hold a news conference on Dec. 9, 2021.
WATCH: Attorney for Chad Read’s widow holds news conference
Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left one person hurt.
1 injured in Southwest Lubbock shooting overnight

Latest News

LPD responded to a call at the Comfort Inn & Suites in 4927 Marsha Sharp Freeway for a report...
LPD investigating death of 3-month-old child
Santa Cops help out children around Lubbock
Santa Cops are coming to town
Lubbock Christian University to Hold Commencement Ceremonies this Weekend
LCU will hold commencement ceremonies this weekend
UMC hosts children's Christmas party for current, former cancer patients
Donations for UMC’s Annual Pediatric Cancer Patient Holiday Party