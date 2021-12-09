You’re invited to the Cardinal Holiday 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -This Saturday, December 11th, the Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation will be hosting its annual Cardinal Holiday at the Legacy Event Center.

A professional photographer will be available to take pictures, while Daniel Tiger greets the children. Dunkin Doughnuts, Fuzzy Taco’s, and Chuy’s are a few of the sponsors who will be donating products. Holland Gardens also donated two trees that were decorated by Ann Holland. These will be raffled at an online auction and be featured in the picture with Santa.

There will be a hot chocolate bar with assorted toppings and flavors.

Children will receive a personalized and official “nice list” certificate signed by Santa as well as special stationery and a pencil to write him a letter.

For the event, please use the South Doors. Tickets are being sold at $5 apiece. Donations of new, unwrapped books or canned food are appreciated, but not required.

For more information, you may call (806) 993-4040 or email croper@esc7.net.

Everyone is eagerly awaiting Santa Claus from the North Pole. He will be joining the fun and visiting with his favorite families in Lubbock.

