Crews respond to Central Lubbock house fire early Friday morning

An investigation is underway after a Central Lubbock house fire early Friday morning.
An investigation is underway after a Central Lubbock house fire early Friday morning.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation is underway into an early morning house fire in Central Lubbock.

Firefighters found a home in flames near 30th and Ave. D around 1:40 Friday morning.

Crews put out the fire and evacuated neighbors due to possible gas leaks.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

