Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Central Lubbock house fire investigation

Crews put out a fire and evacuated neighbors around 1:40 this morning near 30th and Ave. D

There is no word if anyone was injured in the fire

1 dead, 2 injured in crash near 50th and Ave. A Thursday night

First responders found one car in the intersection and another wrapped around a traffic light pole

One person died, another suffered serious injuries and a third had minor injuries

Details here: 1 killed, 2 injured in Thursday night crash at 50th & Ave. A

Jussie Smollett found guilty

Smoleet has been found guilty of making false reports to Chicago police

The ‘Empire’ TV start told authorities he was a victim of a disturbing, hate-fueled beating

Read more here: Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.