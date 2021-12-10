One person killed in crash at 82nd and Slide Rd.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after a crash at 82nd and Slide Rd. Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the three-vehicle crash just after 6:30 a.m. to reports of serious injuries.

As of 8:00 a.m., all southbound lanes of Slide Rd. are closed at 82nd Street. Expect delays. Police ask drivers to avoid the area.

Additional details have not been released.

Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash at 82nd and Slide Rd. (City of Lubbock Traffic Cam)

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.