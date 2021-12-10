One person killed in crash at 82nd and Slide Rd.
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after a crash at 82nd and Slide Rd. Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the three-vehicle crash just after 6:30 a.m. to reports of serious injuries.
As of 8:00 a.m., all southbound lanes of Slide Rd. are closed at 82nd Street. Expect delays. Police ask drivers to avoid the area.
Additional details have not been released.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
