Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Flight to LA diverted to Oklahoma due to unruly passenger

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in...
Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say a flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.

The flight continued on to Los Angeles after the passenger was removed.

In a statement, Delta praised the “quick action and professionalism” of its crew and air marshals in handling the situation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last month directed U.S. attorneys across the country to prioritize prosecutions of federal crimes that occur on commercial flights amid a historic spike in cases involving unruly passengers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple injuries, some serious, following crash at 50th St and Avenue A
1 killed, 2 injured in Thursday night crash at 50th & Ave. A
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Southwest...
Lubbock financial planner seriously injured in motorcycle accident
LPD responded to a call at the Comfort Inn & Suites in 4927 Marsha Sharp Freeway for a report...
LPD investigating death of 3-month-old child
The Hockley County Sheriff's Office and Lubbock SWAT are responding to a standoff situation at...
Hockley Co. Sheriff identifies wanted suspect in SWAT callout
Jennifer Read and her attorney Tony Buzbee hold a news conference on Dec. 9, 2021.
WATCH: Widow wants criminal charges filed in Chad Read’s death

Latest News

The lawsuits were filed in federal court in Detroit and Oakland County Circuit Court by Jeffrey...
Family of Michigan mass shooting victims files two $100 million lawsuit
Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash at 82nd and Slide Rd.
Winner of this year's Indy 500, Helio Castroneves, right, gathered with other four-time...
Al Unser, one of four-time Indy 500 winners club, dies at 82
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Reality TV star Joshua Duggar was found guilty of child pornography charges on Thursday.
Josh Duggar found guilty of child pornography