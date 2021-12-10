High winds, fire danger decreasing with temperatures overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds of 67 mph in Lubbock and high fire danger today, which will decrease tonight.

Most of the region reported winds from 50 to 60 mph through the early afternoon.

Much lower wind speeds by tomorrow morning and during the day on Saturday.

The fire danger will also be low tomorrow and the temps will be colder.

I expect morning lows in the teens northwest South Plains to the mid 20s in the central communities from Morton east to Lubbock.

Afternoon temps will remain in the 40s northwest, to the low 50s in Lubbock, and mid 50s from Seminole east to the caprock.

Sunday will be a pleasant day with highs in the 60s and breezy southwest winds and plenty of sunshine.

