KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Henrietta

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Henrietta, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old female collie mix.

Henrietta has a lot of energy and loves to play. She loves people and other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. If you want to give Henrietta a home for the holidays, her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

