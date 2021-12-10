Local Listings
Kentucky sheriff accused of assaulting a teenage girl arrested

By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A sheriff in Kentucky was arrested after being accused of assaulting a teenage girl while breaking up a fight between two players during a high school basketball game.

According to WKYT, Brent Lynch, who is a part of the Owsley County High School coaching staff and also Owsley County sheriff, is facing a fourth-degree assault charge.

In a video of the fight, punches were thrown. Then you can see coaches and people from the bleachers run onto the court. That includes Lynch.

School officials said the teams were separated immediately, and one player from each team was ejected at the time.

The Osley County superintendent said Lynch has been suspended for one game, and both teams have suspended four student-athletes for two games.

WKYT said this is the second time Lynch has been involved in an incident at a basketball game. He was involved in a heated exchange with a fan during a boys basketball game in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

