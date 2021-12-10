More than 400 Frenship students to get holiday food backpacks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship I.S.D. and the Downtown Rotary Club are working together to fight food insecurity this holiday season.

Their partnership is providing food to students in need over the winter break.

“What you see is a supportive community,” Frenship Superintendent Michelle McCord said. “Coming together to make sure that we don’t have hungry kids.”

More than 400 families will benefit from the food backpacks.

After another year fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the gift to families in need does more than just give food. It gives many a sense of relief.

“For some of our families, particularly after the pandemic they’ve lost jobs. Some of them have lost loved ones. Some of them are no longer able to work,” McCord said. “They may not have money to buy all the groceries. So, it’s a time filled with anxiety and fear. We want to ease a little bit of that burden.”

When choosing what items go into the backpacks McCord says it’s important to find things that kids can prepare themselves while their parents are out of the house or at work. Items like peanut butter and jelly, for sandwiches, are key to making sure kids stay fed over this holiday break.

“Everybody likes peanut butter and jelly I think,” McCord said. “It’s got bread, some fruits, vegetables, soup, it’s got crackers, it’s got all those things you could live on, and a kiddo can prepare for himself or herself and for maybe some younger siblings.”

McCord says helping students in the fight against food insecurity is extremely important, but it’s also important to let them know they have a support system and a community that will take care of them in their time of need.

“It’s the physical piece of needing food. So, it fills up their bellies, but it’s so much more than that,” McCord explained. “We want you to know that we care about you, and this community cares about you and your more than just a student to us. Everybody matters always.”

The food backpacks will be spread across all 14 Frenship I.S.D. campuses and given out to students on next week.

