Multiple injuries, some serious, following crash at 50th St and Avenue A

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash at 50th Street and Avenue A involving two vehicles, one that struck a pole, Thursday evening.

Two people have been reported with serious injuries and one with minor injuries, according to Lubbock police. The crash was reported at 7:43 p.m., Thursday.

Heavy rescue crews were called to the scene, one person is reported to have been trapped in one of the vehicles.

Police say the special investigation team has been dispatched to the location.

Police are redirecting traffic in the intersection, please avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story.

