School threats could have serious consequences for Loop, Frenship students

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two separate area school districts are handling campus safety threats this week.

Loop ISD evacuated students after a bomb threat Thursday afternoon and a Frenship ISD student was arrested for making a false threat on Wednesday.

Currently, we don’t know if the Loop ISD threat was credible or not. However, the bomb threat comes the day after a Frenship ISD student was arrested and charged with a state jail felony for spreading a false alarm, which is usually a misdemeanor, but the consequence enhances to a felony when the false report is made in a public school.

A third-degree felony can lead to two to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000.

“Even if they think it’s funny, or they’re trying to get out of class for the day or get out of a test, it’s still going to be a third-degree felony,” Lubbock ISD Chief Ray Mendoza said.

Chief Mendoza recommends parents do routine social media checks of their children’s phones and advises parents to report it to a school administrator if they see something troubling.

Mendoza says each false alarm wastes resources.

“It takes a lot of resources, a lot of hours, man-hours to investigate. And so definitely, it’s a lot higher charge to them. We’re looking at a third-degree felony for making a false threat,” Mendoza said.

Five law enforcement agencies responded to the Loop ISD bomb threat, including ATF and Texas Rangers.

