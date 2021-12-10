Wind, dust, critical wildfire conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The First Alert Forecast Team all week has pointed to today as quite windy. Even the windiest in quite some time. The wind is here and ramping up. It brings blowing dust and a critical grassland fire danger. Then after a cold front late today, our coldest night of the season. So far.

In the Lubbock area I expect sustained wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts near 50 mph, from late morning through mid- to late afternoon. It is a West Texas NO BURN DAY. Blowing dust is likely and areas of low visibility in blowing dust are possible.

High winds, ongoing drought, dry fuels, low humidity, and mild temperatures, create critical wildfire danger. (KCBD First Alert)

The strong wind, along with our ongoing drought, dry fuels (grasses and brush), low humidity, and mild temperatures, create critical wildfire danger. In these conditions, fires can start more easily, spread more quickly, and are much more difficult to extinguish.

Avoid activities with open flames or which might result in sparks. Keep in mind that power equipment may sparks and/or excessive heat. Keep vehicles off of dry grass, including road sides. Do not toss cigarette butts. Dispose of them responsibly. Follow burn bans.

Highs today again will be above the average for the date. Lubbock's December 10 average high is 56°. (KCBD First Alert)

Friday afternoon temperatures will peak in the 60s across the western and northern KCBD viewing area and 70s in the southeast.

A strong cold front will arrive late today. Following the front, a cold start to our weekend. Likely the coldest of the season so far for the Lubbock area.

Following today's strong wind, a strong cold front. That will bring much of the area its coldest night of the season so far. Though just slightly below the average for the time of year. Lubbock's December 11 average low is 29°. (KCBD First Alert)

Lows tomorrow morning are likely to drop into the teens in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area, 20s in the western and northern viewing area, and 30s in the southeast.

A few clouds will linger into Saturday morning, but sunshine will rule the afternoon. Highs, though, still will be on the chilly side. Temps will peak in the 60s.

It will be another cold start Sunday. Lows below freezing will be common across the viewing area. The afternoon will be warmer with highs in the 60s. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny and a little breezy.

Following today's strong wind, our coldest night of the season so far. Then a quick rebound into the 70s early next week. (KCBD First Alert)

