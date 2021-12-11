Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Cooler today with much calmer winds

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a windy day yesterday some changes are in store for your Saturday.

Saturday high temps
Saturday high temps(KCBD)

The windy conditions we felt yesterday were all due to a cold front that pushed through the area. This will leave us much cooler this afternoon with highs around 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. We had some cloud cover to start the day but plenty of sunshine is on tap for this afternoon. And thankfully much calmer winds coming in the from northwest turning southwest around 5-10 mph for the day.

Most if not all of the area can expect a freeze overnight tonight will lows in the teens to lower 30s, a low of 28 degrees for Lubbock. Calm and clear through the night as well.

Warming back up for Sunday with highs in the 60s and lower 70s. Breezy conditions will return to the forecast tomorrow and remain the case through most of the workweek. Temperatures will climb up into the 70s and lower 80s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash at 82nd and Slide Rd. Friday morning.
1 killed in Friday morning crash at 82nd & Slide
WATCH LIVE: Lubbock-Cooper vs. South Oak Cliff in State Semifinals
WATCH: Lubbock-Cooper vs. South Oak Cliff in State Semifinals
Multiple injuries, some serious, following crash at 50th St and Avenue A
1 killed, 2 injured in Thursday night crash at 50th & Ave. A
Police lights
Slaton woman charged with shooting family member
Lubbock police
1 dead after car drives into lake at Elgin & South Loop

Latest News

KCBD Daybreak Saturday forecast - 12/11/2021
KCBD Daybreak Saturday forecast - 12/11/2021
High winds, fire danger decreasing with temperatures overnight
High winds, fire danger decreasing with temperatures overnight
High winds, ongoing drought, dry fuels, low humidity, and mild temperatures, create critical...
Wind, dust, critical wildfire conditions
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 12/10/21
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Dec. 10