Cooler today with much calmer winds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a windy day yesterday some changes are in store for your Saturday.

Saturday high temps (KCBD)

The windy conditions we felt yesterday were all due to a cold front that pushed through the area. This will leave us much cooler this afternoon with highs around 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. We had some cloud cover to start the day but plenty of sunshine is on tap for this afternoon. And thankfully much calmer winds coming in the from northwest turning southwest around 5-10 mph for the day.

Most if not all of the area can expect a freeze overnight tonight will lows in the teens to lower 30s, a low of 28 degrees for Lubbock. Calm and clear through the night as well.

Warming back up for Sunday with highs in the 60s and lower 70s. Breezy conditions will return to the forecast tomorrow and remain the case through most of the workweek. Temperatures will climb up into the 70s and lower 80s by Wednesday.

