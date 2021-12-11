Driver dies from injuries suffered in Saturday morning rollover

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

(LUBBOCK, TX) – A driver has died from his injuries after an early morning rollover in the 3400 block of Parkway Drive.

Lubbock police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:32 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a Pontiac Grand Am was traveling northeast in the 3400 block of Parkway Drive when the vehicle left the roadway at a location where the road curves, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled.

The driver of the Pontiac, 24-year-old Alex Pancardo Jr., was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with life-threatening-injuries. He was pronounced deceased at UMC. The passenger, 26-year-old Jose Rubalcava Jr., was transported by ambulance to UMC with moderate injuries.

The investigation is on-going.