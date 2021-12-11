Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Driver dies from injuries suffered in Saturday morning rollover

LUBBOCK POLICE
LUBBOCK POLICE(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

(LUBBOCK, TX) – A driver has died from his injuries after an early morning rollover in the 3400 block of Parkway Drive.

Lubbock police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:32 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a Pontiac Grand Am was traveling northeast in the 3400 block of Parkway Drive when the vehicle left the roadway at a location where the road curves, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled.

The driver of the Pontiac, 24-year-old Alex Pancardo Jr., was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with life-threatening-injuries. He was pronounced deceased at UMC. The passenger, 26-year-old Jose Rubalcava Jr., was transported by ambulance to UMC with moderate injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash at 82nd and Slide Rd. Friday morning.
1 killed in Friday morning crash at 82nd & Slide
WATCH LIVE: Lubbock-Cooper vs. South Oak Cliff in State Semifinals
WATCH: Lubbock-Cooper vs. South Oak Cliff in State Semifinals
Multiple injuries, some serious, following crash at 50th St and Avenue A
1 killed, 2 injured in Thursday night crash at 50th & Ave. A
Lubbock police
1 dead after car drives into lake at Elgin & South Loop
Police lights
Slaton woman charged with shooting family member

Latest News

Lubbock police
1 dead after car drives into lake at Elgin & South Loop
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
Saturday high temps
Cooler today with much calmer winds
A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states