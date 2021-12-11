KCBD News at 10 - HSFB LCP vs South Oak Cliff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Roosevelt Eagles’ historic season came to an end in the 3AD2 State Semifinals with a 47-12 loss to Gunter in Abilene.

Roosevelt had its best season in program history, going undefeated until tonight. The Eagles won District, beating Abernathy twice and Idalou, plus they won more than 10 games for the first time ever, finishing the season 14-1.

Congrats to Matt Landers and the Eagles.

