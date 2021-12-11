Local Listings
KCBD News at 10 - HSFB LCP vs South Oak Cliff

Postgame interview with Roosevelt's Coach Matt Landers
Postgame interview with Roosevelt's Coach Matt Landers(KCBD)
By Bradey King
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Roosevelt Eagles’ historic season came to an end in the 3AD2 State Semifinals with a 47-12 loss to Gunter in Abilene.

Roosevelt had its best season in program history, going undefeated until tonight. The Eagles won District, beating Abernathy twice and Idalou, plus they won more than 10 games for the first time ever, finishing the season 14-1.

Congrats to Matt Landers and the Eagles.

