Lubbock Cooper drops State Semifinal Game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Cooper’s super season ended in the 5A State Semifinals with a 44-10 loss to South Oak Cliff in Abilene.

The Bears returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and never looked back.

It was the second time in the last three years that the Pirates reached the State Semifinals.

The Seniors on the Lubbock Cooper squad went an amazing 50-7 last 4 years.

Lubbock Cooper finishes the season 13-2.

We are so proud of Chip Darden and the Pirates.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.